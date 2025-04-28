United States INL commends NDLEA, assures of more support, collaboration

The United States Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) has commended the operational successes of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and assured its Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa of more support as well as further collaboration in the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The commendation and assurance were given by the Director of INL in Nigeria, Ms. Candace Spradley who led her colleague, Ms. Ada Aki on a courtesy visit to Marwa at the Agency’s national headquarters in Abuja on Monday 28th April 2025.

She said their visit was to reinforce the commitment of the US government to the fight against narcotics especially opioids and also deepen the current collaboration between NDLEA and INL.

“Our visit is to underscore the importance of our collaboration and to assure you that we’re ready to support your work. If there is any area of assistance you will like, we’ll be ready to assist you”, she stated.

In his response, Marwa emphasized the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking. He equally noted US President Donald Trump’s keen interest in fighting the drug scourge.

While commending INL for its support to NDLEA, which has among others, positioned the Agency as number one anti-narcotics body in Africa, Marwa said more assistance will still be needed from the US and other international partners to sustain the current operational successes of the Agency.

He listed areas of need for INL consideration to include: operation vehicles, forensic laboratory equipment, training for forensic analysts, training and capability in cyberspace and crypto investigation as well as drug testing kits for field operations, among others.