United Nigeria Airlines gets IOSA certification

By Oladele Eniola

A Nigerian carrier, United Nigeria Airlines, says it has been registered as an Operational Safety Audit Programme (IOSA) operator under the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

A statement on Friday by its Chief Operating Officer, Mr Mazi Okonkwo said the certification would enable the airline to expand its local and regional operations.

“We are extremely excited that we have formally achieved our target set on the first day of operation in accordance to best global standards.

“I must say that the audit process, which was thorough and tasking, has been a worthwhile exercise as it provided us invaluable opportunities to improve our processes and procedures.

“Our profound gratitude goes to the great team United Nigeria that worked diligently and tirelessly to prepare and follow through the audit processes,” Okonkwo said.

He reassured the airline’s passengers of improvement in safety and other services.

Also, Mr Nick Careen, Senior Vice President, Operations, Safety and Security, IOSA, commended the airline for its certification.

Careen said that the certification, under the IATA Operational Safety Audit Programme (IOSA), was in accordance with the provisions of the IOSA Programme Manual.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IATA is the global trade association of airline operators.

IATA represents about 300 airlines with over 85 per cent of air traffic across the world.

Its vision is to ensure safe, secure and sustainable air transport. (NAN)