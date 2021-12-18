United Nigeria Airlines begin flights to Anambra

The United Nigeria Airlines begins scheduled flights to Anambra on Dec. 18.

“The airline will operate scheduled flights from Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, its spokesman, Mr Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, stated on Friday in Lagos.

“This is to the new Anambra Airport on Saturdays and Sundays in the immediate. Other flight schedules will be announced shortly.

“Already, booking portals and reservations for ticket sales have opened on www.flyunitednigeria.com for the commencement of operations,’’ he stated.

Uchegbu assured its customers of prompt service to unite with their loved ones and families during the Christmas season and after. (NAN)

