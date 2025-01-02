Unite or perish, Delta APC stalwart warns party

A chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta, Dr Tonye Timi, has advised the leadership of the party in the state unite and build the party in 2025 or it would perish.

By Deborah Coker

A chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta, Dr Tonye Timi, has advised the leadership of the party in the state unite and build the party in 2025 or it would perish.

Timi, a former lawmaker, who represented Patani Constituency in the Delta House of Assembly, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja, on Thursday.

He said it was clear now that as 2025 unfolds electoral success would not be achieved through wishful thinking.

According to him, the proverbial “Godot” will not arrive to fix our political system.

“Instead, the responsibility falls on individuals and parties to organise, strategise, and act.

“This realisation is especially urgent for the Delta chapter of the APC, a party in opposition that seems lost in chaos, acrimony, and disunity,” he said.

He said there was need for focusing on strategic planning to challenge the well-entrenched Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state instead of infighting going on among APC leaders in Delta.

He observed that this internal dysfunction betrayed a lack of understanding of the essential principles that define the purpose, functions and roles of political parties.

“The Delta APC, like any opposition party, has a choice to continue on its current path of disarray or rebuild itself as a formidable political force.

“Waiting for external salvation is futile. The task of organising, strategising, and acting rests with party members. In politics, power is never handed over; it is contested and won.

“If the Delta APC fails to unite and refocus, it risks permanent irrelevance. The time to build is now.

“It is my ardent belief that APC needs repentance, forgiveness and restoration,” he said.

The former lawmaker also said that political parties were vital to democracy as they provided platforms for candidates, articulate policies and streamline decision-making.

“Without a unified pursuit of power, a political party becomes hollow, losing its essence and influence because it is an organised entity that seeks to gain and wield political power through elections.

“Members of a party are united by shared goals and ideologies, working collectively to influence governance and policy.

“It is unlike pressure groups that advocate for specific causes. Political parties aim for comprehensive control of the government’’, he said.

Timi further said that in a democracy, opposition parties were indispensable, as they hold the government accountable, as well as critique policies and propose alternatives.

“Their role is not merely to oppose but to enrich democratic governance by preventing authoritarianism and preparing for future leadership.

“An effective opposition ensures transparency, fosters public debate, and offers voters a credible alternative,” he said.(NAN