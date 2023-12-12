Tuesday, December 12, 2023
UNIPORT gets 65 new professors

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has promoted 42 senior academics to the rank of professors and 23 others to associate professors.

UNIPORT’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Sam Kpenu, said in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, that the new professors passed through stringent selection criteria set up by the university.

“The promotions followed approval by the Minister of Education on Dec. 8.

“The academics were promoted following the recommendations of the Central A & PC Academic meeting of UNIPORT held on Nov. 23.

“The university hereby announces the promotion of 42 staff nominated as Professors of their various disciplines and 23 others as Associate Professors (Readers),” he said.

A breakdown of the promotion showed the professors’ category has 10 new professors from the Faculty of Education; Faculty of Science got 10, Faculty of Humanities, eight, College of Health Sciences, eight; Faculty of Agriculture, three; Faculty of Engineering, one; Faculty of Social Science, one, and Faculty of Management Sciences,  one new professor.

In the Associate Professor (Readers’) category, Faculty of Education produced seven new readers; Faculty of Humanities,  five, and Faculty of Science three.

Others are Faculty of Engineering, two; Faculty of Science, two; College of Health Sciences, two; Faculty of Agriculture, one and Faculty of Computing one. (NAN)

