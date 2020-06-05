UNIPORT clarifies status of Prof. Regina Ogali in new varsity appointment

Share the news













The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) on Friday clarified that Prof. Regina Ogali, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) was not appointed acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

A statement by Dr Williams Wodi, the Deputy Registrar (Information) clarified that Ogali was directed to hold brief for the institution’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Ndowa Lale, who proceeds on compulsory leave on June 12.

He said: “The Federal Government directed the outgoing Vice Chancellor of UNIPORT, Prof. Ndowa Lale to hand over the affairs of the university to Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Regina Ogali.

“Ogali will oversee the affairs of the university pending the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor.

“A letter from the Federal Ministry of Education dated may 29 directed Ogali to oversee the affairs of UNIPORT while the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lale proceeds on his leave from June 12.

The university spokesman said the letter was signed on behalf of the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu by the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono.

“The letter authorised Lale to hand over the affairs of the institution to the Ogali, who shall oversee the affairs of the institution until a substantive Vice Chancellor is appointed.

“The permanent secretary, on behalf of the minister wished Lale well in his future endeavours following his successful tenure in office as the 8th vice chancellor of UNIPORT,” he said.

Related