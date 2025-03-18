UNIPORT @50: Wike promises land for leadership, political studies centre

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has promised to allocate land in the FCT to the University of Port Harcourt

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has promised to allocate land in the FCT to the University of Port Harcourt for the establishment of its Centre for Leadership and Political Studies.

Wike made the promise when the university’s Governing Council, led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa, visited him in Abuja on Monday.

The promise followed a request by Ohuabunwa for the minister’s support to enable the university to build the centre, a replica of the John F. Kennedy Leadership Center in America.

He disclosed that “Wikematics Political Ideology” would be part of the studies at the centre, if established, considering Wike’s political trajectory and antecedents in politics.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council also sought Wike’s support to establish a well-equipped multimedia centre at the university’s Convocation Arena, to mark the university’s 50th anniversary.

According to Ohuabunwa, the Convocation Arena was built by Wike when he was the governor of Rivers along with the Faculty of Law, which was established during his tenure as Minister of Education.

The minister, who agreed to support the allocation of land, however, stated that he would not use FCT funds to build the centre.

He also pledged to support the university with N350 million, the amount it requested to build the multimedia centre, using money from his personal funds, as well as contributions from his wife and friends.

“Government alone cannot do it. Those of us who graduated from the university, and who God has helped, should also support.

“I cannot take FCT money and give it to you, no, but I will give you land to build your centre.

”My wife, my friends, and I will provide the money needed to build the multimedia centre you have asked for,” he said.

The minister explained that his support was a way of giving back to the university, where he studied political science before becoming a lawyer.

He also urged the university management to reach out to other alumni, particularly Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra, who also graduated from the university.

Earlier, Ohuabunwa explained that the visit was to congratulate Wike on his appointment as FCT Minister and to commend his outstanding performance so far.

He also said that the university would celebrate its 50th anniversary 2025 with a N10 billion endowment fund.

He added that the minister would be among the distinguished alumni of the university to be celebrated at the event, considering his significant contributions to the university’s development.(NAN)