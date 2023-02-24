Union tasks media practitioners on promoting peaceful co-existence

By Angela Atabo

The Democrat Union of Africa (DUA), an alliance of centre-right political parties in Africa has urged the media to stick to its core responsibilities of promoting peace, unity among Nigerians, pre and post elections.

The Chairperson Emeritus of DUA ,Mr Peter Manu, made the call while addressing newsmen in Abuja .

Manu also appealed to the media to be mindful of the effects of their presentations and coverage of political events.

“As much as possible, DUA urges the media to balance their reports. Social media handlers are to take a cue as well and avoid misinformation and disinformation ” said

Manu called on on electoral stakeholders to make transparency, credibility, integrity and professionalism their hallmark in the course of discharging their duties during the General Elections.

”The whole world is looking up to Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country to overcome what is so telling and associated with the conduct of general elections.

“Be reminded that the conduct of general elections, if not properly managed by all stakeholders at all levels, could degenerate into unappealing and regrettable results.

“At this point in the history of Nigeria, it is very critical that all stakeholders, like INEC ,political parties ,their candidates, agents the security agencies, media, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the Faith-based organisations have roles to play to ensure free, fair and very peaceful elections.”

Manu said that it was also very important that the good people of Nigeria recognise this fact and go into the elections and come out with a peaceful Nigeria, stable country and keep their eyes on the development of Nigeria and its people.

He said DUA intends to draw the attention of INEC to continue to provide a levelled playing field to all political parties, and their sponsored candidates.

He added that DUA also wished to reiterate the point that all well-meaning Nigerians should respect the rules of the game and the code of conduct.

He said that DUA wished to bring to the attention of the good people of Nigeria that in all their actions they should consider the vulnerable in the society.

This, he said are children, women, the aged and persons with disabilities and be inclusive in all political undertakings and campaigns.

He said that security operatives were expected to exhibit high level of professionalism in their efforts to provide security support to all and sundry and ensure that Nigeria enjoyed peace before, during and after the elections.

He said that the team wished to communicate its well-wishing message to the good people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the country’s upcoming general elections.

He said that DUA wished Nigerians a peaceful, credible, and transparent elections laced with the utmost intergrity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) DUA was founded in Dakar, Senegal, in 1997.

It is affiliated with the global International Democrat Union.

It aims to bring together parties with similar aims and political goals, such as the protection of democracy and individual liberty from the whole of Africa, with its headquarters in Accra, Ghana. (NAN)