Union seeks end to killings, insecurity in Anambra

The Anambra union in the United Kingdom (UK) and Northern Ireland (ASUUK) has called for an end to the incessant killings and rising insecurity in the state.

The new President of the Union, Chief Patrick Mokwe, made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

The statement was jointly signed by Mokwe and Mr Henry Okoli, General Secretary of the union.

The statement also said that Mokwe with other officers were elected as new Executive Board Members of the union at its Annual General Meeting on Oct. 3, in London.

Mokwe, who, decried the current state of insecurity and incessant killings in the state, described the situation as alien to the caring culture and tradition of the erstwhile most peaceful state in Nigeria.

He urged all Anambra indigenes both home and abroad to join hands and resources to tackle the ugly menace currently bedeviling the state and communities, irrespective of political affiliations.

Mokwe said the union would collaborate with the state government, other Anambra organisations in the Diaspora and international security experts to convene an all-inclusive Anambra Security Summit soon.

On the forthcoming gubernatorial election, Mokwe restated the union’s position, saying that INEC must ensure free, fair and credible elections on Nov. 6.

He advised that the outcome of the forthcoming election should reflect the true choice of Ndi Anambra to avoid plunging the state into anarchy.

The President said that his administration would create a comprehensive database of all Anambra professionals resident in the UK.

Mokwe said the data base would be made available to the state government toward socio-economic and political development in the state.

He pledged the commitment of the union to partner UK companies and investors and collaborate with the current state government and any incoming administration to attract more foreign direct investments to the state.

Mokwe called for genuine love, unity and affection among the indigenes both at home and in the Diaspora to move the state forward.

He said the union’s immediate focus and assignment would be to reach out to all aggrieved parties within to achieve a lasting and necessary unity amongst Ndi Anambra in the UK.

Others officials elected as Executive Committee members of the union are: Mr Oliver Asiegbu ( Vice President), Mr Henry Emeka Okoli (General Secretary), Mrs Ifeoma Onuorah (Assistant General Secretary), Joy Jibike ( Social Secretary), Ngozi Enwezor (Assistant Social Secretary), Princess Dandison (Health, Welfare Secretary).

Others are Jane Ezeolu (Financial Secretary), Mrs Agatha Anyiwo (Treasurer), Helen Nwoye (Provost) and Dr (Mrs) Nkechi Okezulonye- (ex-officio). (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...