Union registers 2,500 retailers to ensure safety in cooking gas sale

April 22, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Oil & Gas, Project



 The Liquefied Gas Retailers (LPGAR) has registered about 2,500 to enhance safety in selling and distributing cooking gas State.

The National Chairman LPGAR, Mr Michael Umudu, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

NAN reports that LPGAR is an affiliate the National Union and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Umudu said that the union prioritised safety all stakeholders in the Liquefied Gas (LPG) subsector.

Umudu said that the registration was to eliminate operation of  cooking gas retailers without adherence to safety requirements.

He said that lack of safety requirements caused  gas explosion,  which claimed lives and destroyed property worth billions of naira.

Umudu said: ” Currently, LPGAR has over 2,500 registered but only about 500 the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) licence to operate.

“What we are doing is to assist those are yet to get DPR approval  to upgrade their or relocate to safer locations to meet the minimum safety standards.

“We need to   standards because people cannot just wake up and start retailing gas without meeting the requirements.

“That is why we incidents of gas explosion which affect lives and property of Nigerians.”

According to him, it is better to LPG retailers, enlighten  them and monitor their activities to ensure they comply with safety standards than refuse them registration.

“We feel that once they belong to LPGAR, they will see the need to follow safety requirements guiding the business and  stop illegal and unsafe activities,” he said.

Umudu  disclosed that LPGAR was part of the committee set up by the DPR to improve safety in LPG business State.

He recalled that the committee had the mandate of accelerating the process of issuing licences to retailers.

“The committee is to put up modalities to ensure that only those duly registered and in compliance with safety requirements get gas supply.

“It is also to look out for defaulters and promptly report them to authorities, especially those operating in unsafe locations,” Umudu said.

According to him, stronger collaboration among  the DPR, gas marketers and retailers will help to restore sanity to the LPG industry and reduce incidents of gas explosion. (NAN)

