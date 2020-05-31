Union lauds FG over Sharubutu’s appointment

Share the news













The Plateau chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Colleges of Agriculture (ASUCA) has commended the Federal Government over the appointment of Prof. Garba Sharubutu as Executive Secretary of Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN).

The Chairman of the union, Mohammed Abdu, made the commendation in a statement on Sunday in Jos, saying that the appointment would lead to increased productivity and speedy development in the agricultural sector.

The union expressed satisfaction with the appointment, saying that Sharubutu’s development strides as the Provost, Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom, Plateau were sterling.

“We are not only delightful with the appointment but also pledging our complete support to the professor to succeed in his place of assignment” This support is based on intelligence, integrity, drive for sustainable development and competence of Sharubutu.

“Being an academic union, we are proud to say Sharubutu will use his wealth of experience to revolutionise the agricultural sector in the country.

“He did well as provost of college of animal health, and we have no doubt he will do better in his new office,” Abdu said.

According to him, Sharubutu, during his stint as provost of the college, created college of consultancy company that ensured improved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), that supported government’s efforts at funding the college.

He also said Sharubutu embarked on many infrastructure development at the college, a move, he said, made the collage to stand out.

The chairman assured Sharubutu of the union’s support to succeed, and urged him to remain committed to the development of the agricultural sector and the country.

Sharubutu’s appointment as Executive Secretary of ARCN was made in September 2019. (NAN)

