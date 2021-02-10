Mr Moses Aja, President-General, Ishiagu Town Development Union (ITDU) of Ebonyi said his leadership embarked on many community development projects to actualise the desires of the Community. Aja disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

He added that the infrastructural development embarked upon by his administration was also aimed at complementing the developmental strides of the state government under the leadership of Gov. Dave Umahi. He said that the current leadership of the town had restored trust in the administration of the town union, a value, he noted, was missing for a very long time in the community’s leadership.

“Many of our illustrious sons and daughters are now thinking home and attracting developmental projects including road infrastructures and human empowerment projects. “This is due largely to the trust and confidence we have restored to the leadership of ITDU which used to be an avenue to amass wealth by unpatriotic citizens of the community who found themselves in leadership positions.

“But because of the trust we have restored, our people are beginning to engage in healthy competitions in bringing human and infrastructural development to our community,” Aja said. Aja, who was elected PG of the mineral-rich community in October 2019, said that his administration started and completed a good number of projects.

He listed some of the projects to include: grading and lateriting of major roads in the 17 villages that comprised Ishiagu town, completion of “Corpers” lodge at Iwene Tansi Secondary school in Okue, and renovation of the Ishiagu Civic Centre. He added that the administration awarded 12 scholarships to bright indigenes of the community undertaking various courses in Nigeria tertiary institutions, organised annual essay competitions for secondary school students among others.

“My interest is the promotion of development, growth, progress, success and other positive attainments for every Ishiagu indegene. “I have continued to serve without leveraging on the community’s purse. I am happy when I contribute to community development. “It is in my DNA and cannot be removed. Those who seek to sustain themselves or their ambitions through community purse are only dwarfing their progress and piling curses on themselves.

“We know that the interest of this group of persons is in the income from companies in Ishiagu, and I say no to the resource curse theory,” he added. On the purported change in the leadership of ITDU, he called on members of the community to discountanance such rumour. “Ishiagu people are not deceived, there is no change of leadership of the town at anytime; ITDU has registered Constitution that any one must use to run its affairs including election and taking of oath of office.

“The purported swearing in of one Mr David Aja at Abakaliki not anchored by the judiciary but by political appointees is just a media hipe and an attempt to cause crisis where non exists,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ishiagu is the home town of Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, former President of the Senate and also former Secretary to Government of the Federation under President Goodluck Jonathan administration. (NAN)