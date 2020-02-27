UNIMED matriculates 557 students, lauds TETFUND intervention funds

The University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED),Ondo, Ondo State, on Thursday matriculated no fewer than 557 students for its 2019/2020 academic session.Prof. Friday Okonofa, the Vice-Chancellor of UNIMED, made this known in his speech at the 5th matriculation of the institution.Okonofa, said that 139 students were admitted into the Faculty of Science, 122 students into the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and 120 into the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences.According to him, 85 students were also admitted into Nursing, 70 students into Medicine while 21 were admitted into Faculty of Dentistry.He, however, said that some students would have been part of the ceremony but they could not because they did not pay their school fees.” But a few are yet to pay their school fees, they have not registered and, therefore, will not be matriculating today.” Matriculation signals the formal admission of students into the university.“Today, several students at various levels in the university have refused to pay their school fees. Yet they purport to be taking lectures.“I want to remind parents that their wards will suffer irreversible consequences if they fail to pay their school fees because they will not be allowed to participate in lectures or take the required examination,” he said.The vice chancellor, who noted “the institution runs largely on the school fees paid by students”, added that failure to pay henceforth would not be taken lightly.He, therefore, commended TETFUND intervention funds in the institution and as well appreciated Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for ensuring the fulfillment of the school’s mission statement.The VC advised students to respect the rules and regulations of the university and shun all vices.Okonofa also urged them to be respectful to their elders and all officials.” Their books and lectures should be their major focus and pastimes, while we will provide opportunities for extra curricular engagements and experiences so as to broaden the knowledge of the students,” he promised.He also assured parents that the school would be supportive and protective to the students at all time.The VC described the idea of the University of Medical Sciences as one of the most innovative that had taken place in the development of tertiary education, especially in medical education in Nigeria.One of the students, Miss Abimbola Oriola, said she was elated to be matriculated into the school to study nursing.Oriola noted that her aim was make a good history in the medical science.(NAN)

