By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Prof Wahab Egbewole, the Vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin on Thursday in Ilorin disowned a Facebook and a Facebook Messenger account opened in his name.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Kunle Akogun, Director of Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin.

He explained that they were fake messages perpetrated by individuals, as lies to unsuspecting members of the public.

The statement warned members of the public to be wary of scammers who used the Vice Chancellor’s name to perpetrate all sorts of atrocities.

Akogun also warned perpetrators to desist from such acts. (NAN)

