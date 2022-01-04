UNILORIN V-C commends FG over appointment of Issa as CMD

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, has commended the appointment of Prof. Baba Issa, as the pioneer Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the newly established Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Budo Egba, Kwara.

Issa, until the announcement of his appointment by the Federal Government as CMD of the Neuro-Psychiatric hospital, was the former Head of Department of Behavioural Sciences, University of Ilorin.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Ilorin by Mr Kunle Akogun, the Director, Corporate Affairs of the university, quotes the Vice-Chancellor as describing the appointment of Issa as well deserved.

Abdulkareem said that the announcement of the appointment of Issa as the CMD was a befitting new year’s gift to the University community.

He described the new Chief Medical Director as a thoroughbred academic, outstanding administrator and virile professional who has distinguished himself in the services of the university and humanity over the years.

Abdulkareem, who is also the Chairman, Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU), described Issa as an outstanding alumnus of the University of Ilorin.

He stated that the institution was very proud of the new Medical Director, and confident that the Issa would make a success of the new assignment by mobilising human and material resources towards ensuring that the new Hospital achieves its corporate objectives.

While commending the Federal Government for the choice of a staff of his university to lay the foundation of the Hospital, Abdulkareem urged Issa to draw inspirations from the foresight of the founding fathers of the University of Ilorin.

He advised him to make the Hospital “a centre of excellence, which would attract patients, scholars and researchers from all over Nigeria and beyond”.

Abdulkareem assured the new CMD of the Neuro-Psychiatric hospital of the support of the university at all times for him and the hospital to succeed.

He also expressed the conviction that the renowned Professor of Behavioural Science would demonstrate the characteristics of humility, probity and integrity as well as hard work with which he is renowned in the discharge of his responsibilities. (NAN)

