Unilorin to commence construction of Stadium – Director

The Director of Sport, University of Ilorin, Prof. Olufunmilola Dominic, on Monday said the institution would soon commence construction of Phase 2 of the stadium complex.

Dominic said at an interactive session with newsmen in Ilorin that the university management has concluded plans to embark on the construction.

She said that the proposed Phase 2 of the stadium complex would be able to accommodate games such as rugby, cricket, hockey, football 5-aside, basketball, 3-aside and swimming pool.

The first female sport director of the university appealed to sport enthusiasts and investors to collaborate with the institution in its quest to keep providing world-class facilities.

She also said that the 2018/2019 Seasonal Sport Awards would hold at the Indoor Hall of the University Stadium Complex on Jan. 31, 2020.

According to her, the award is an initiative of the Unilorin Sport Council with the aim of showing appreciation to all the student-athletes.

She said that it was for those who had won laurels for the university in the last academic session, especially in football, taekwondo, karate, basketball and athletics.

Dominic also commended the Kwara Government on the recently reintroduced State Sport Festival, calling it “reawakening the sport festival in the state”.

Recall that the state government had said the re-introduction of sports festival was to bring youths to the limelight and ensure that their talents are identified and nurtured to stardom. (NAN)