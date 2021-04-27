Some students of the University of Ilorin have donated ten sets of grinding machines including fryers to some rural communities in Kwara.

The students, of the Faculty of Agriculture are undergoing the Community Based Experience and Services (COBES).

Prof. Gbolagade Adesiji, the Acting Dean of the Faculty, delivered the equipment to the communities on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem.

The communities included Ago-Oja, Budo Agun, Oke-Ose, Afon, Ogbondoroko, Laduba, Ganmo, Amayo, Idofian and Jimba-Oja in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Director, Technical Entrepreneurial Centre (TEC) of the university, Prof. Peter Adeoye commended the host communities for the support enjoyed by students during the yearly COBES programme.

He said that the equipment would ease the needs of the communities.

“This would go a long way in cementing the synergy already created by the university through the `Town and Gown’ programmes,’’ he said.

Adeoye also urged the students to see the programme as an opportunity to be great.

“Everywhere now, entrepreneurship is the order of the day and this programme is one of the finest opportunities that you can ever come across,’’ he said.

In her remarks, Prof. Ramota Karim, Dean Faculty of Agriculture said she was happy to be part of the team that visited the communities to make the donations.

“The experience will add more to the teaching received by the students.

“I urge you all to be good ambassadors of the university and always remember that your successes also depend on the contribution or impact made on the community,’’ she said.

Dr Lawal Adefalu, Head of the Department of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development who spoke on behalf of the supervisors, commended the university management for the project initiative.

“The programme has been meaningful as it has helped the university in her efforts to bridge the gaps between the community needs and the statutory role of the university,’’ he said.

The Baale of Ago-Oja, Asa, Alhaji Salaudeen Daud, commended the university management for their support to the communities. (NAN)

