UNILORIN students donate grinding machines, fryers to communities

April 27, 2021 Favour Lashem Education, News, Project 0



Some students of the University of Ilorin have donated ten sets of grinding machines including fryers to some communities in Kwara.

The students, of the Faculty of Agriculture are undergoing the Community Based Experience and Services (COBES).

Prof. Gbolagade Adesiji, the Acting Dean of the Faculty, delivered the equipment to the communities behalf of the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem.

The communities included Ago-Oja, Budo Agun, Oke-Ose, Afon, Ogbondoroko, Laduba, Ganmo, Amayo, Idofian and Jimba-Oja in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Director, Technical Entrepreneurial Centre (TEC) of the university, Prof. Peter Adeoye commended the host communities for the support enjoyed by students the yearly COBES programme.

He said equipment would ease the needs of the communities.

“This would go a long way in cementing the synergy already created by the university through the `Town and Gown’ programmes,’’ he said.

Adeoye also urged the students to see the programme as an opportunity to be great.

“Everywhere now, entrepreneurship is the order of the day and this programme is one of the finest opportunities that you can ever come across,’’ he said.

In remarks, Prof. Ramota Karim, Dean Faculty of Agriculture said she was to be part of the team that visited the communities to the donations.

“The experience will add more to the teaching received by the students.

“I urge you all  to be ambassadors of the university and always remember that your successes also depend the contribution or impact made the community,’’ she said.

Lawal Adefalu, Head of the Department of Agricultural Extension and Development who spoke behalf of the supervisors, commended the university management for the project .

“The programme has meaningful as it has helped the university in efforts to bridge the gaps between the community needs and the statutory role of the university,’’ he said.

The Baale of Ago-Oja, Asa, Alhaji Salaudeen Daud, commended the university management for their support to the communities. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,