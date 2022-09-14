Unilorin set Oct. 14 for book presentation on V-C

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) says it has packaged and set Oct. 14 for the present of a book chronicling the five year-tenure of Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Mr Kunle Akogun, the Director of Corporate Affairs, Unilorin, on Wednesday told newsmen that as the tenure of the 10th vice chancellor of the university is gradually winding down, the Corporate Affairs has completed arrangement to present a documentary chronicling his achievements.

The book titled: “Prof. Abdulkareem: Footprints of a Giant (VC, UNILORIN 2017 – 2022)”, is authored by Akogun, with contributions from Principal Officers, Deans, Directors and other top officials of the institution.

According to him, the book, which is second in the Leadership Series in the institution, is edited by Prof. Victoria Alabi, an expert in English Stylistics and Semiotics at the university, .

He added that the book is part of the handover activities from the outgoing vice-chancellor to his successor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, the V-C designate.

Akogun explained that the book, which is written in breezy, easy-flowing prose, with eight-chapters and 132-page compendium, x-rays the stewardship of Abdulkareem and spotlights his accomplishments since he took over the baton of vice chancellorship from Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali on Oct. 16, 2017.

He stated that the book project under the broad spectrum of The UNILORIN Leadership Series, has been a self-imposed task since 2017 when the first in the series was published, and it must not be allowed to die no matter what.

The director pointed out that the project was undertaken despite the obvious body language of Abdulkareem, which has always shown him to be publicity-shy and the strong probability that he might not buy the idea of having a whole book written on him for whatever reason.

“We started collating materials for his end-of-tenure compendium right from his first day in office,” Akogun explained.

The author, however, said that the book is a worthy parting gift to the Abdulkareem from the Directorate of Corporate Affairs and a veritable valedictory memento. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

