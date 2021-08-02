Unilorin resuscitate snail farm

August 2, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



The University Ilorin (Unilorin) on Monday said its Animal House, a Unit the Central Research Laboratories, has resuscitated the snail farming programme.

Prof. Nasiru Abdus-Salam, the Director Animal Production Department, disclosed a statement Ilorin.

He explained that would includ the rearing Wistar Rats and Mouse for research purpose already existence.

According to him, Snailery is a where edible snails are bred and fattened for .

“Snail meat serves as a significant source of protein, iron, calcium, vitamin A with a low of fat.

“It is therefore more beneficial to health compared to other sources of animal proteins.

notification is therefore to inform the management, staff of the university and other relevant stakeholders that the university now has a snail stock for purchase at a subsidised ,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,