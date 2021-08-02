Unilorin resuscitate snail farm

The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) on Monday said its Animal House, a Unit of the Central Research Laboratories, has resuscitated the snail farming programme.

Prof. Nasiru Abdus-Salam, the Director of Animal Production Department, disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin.

He explained that this would includ the rearing of Wistar Rats and Mouse for research purpose already in existence.

According to him, Snailery is a place where edible snails are bred and fattened for markets.

“Snail meat serves as a significant source of protein, iron, calcium, vitamin A with a low amount of fat.

“It is therefore more beneficial to health compared to other sources of animal proteins.

“This notification is therefore to inform the management, staff of the university and other relevant stakeholders that the university now has a snail stock for purchase at a subsidised rate,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...