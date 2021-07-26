UNILORIN registrar counsels students, staff on COVID-19 third wave

Dr Fola Olowoleni, the Registrar, University of Ilorin, on Monday reminded staff and students of the University on the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic third wave in Nigeria.

Olowoleni, who gave the reminder while speaking with newsmen at the University, in Ilorin, explained that the third wave, as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NDDC) recently, was deadlier than the earlier ones experienced in Nigeria.

“This is owing to the fact that its symptoms are not as pronounced as the others,” she said, emphasising that although Kwara was not currently in the top ten states viciously ravaged by the pandemic, precautionary standards must be maintained by staff and students,

Olowoleni stressed that this was necessary as most people might have had cause to travel to other parts of the country and the world for the just concluded Eid-el Kabir celebrations.

She also called for strict adherence to safety measures such as wearing of nose masks in public places; avoiding mass gatherings; regular washing and use of hand sanitisers.

The Registrar also reminded the university community on the need to maintain social distancing and obeying the general rule of hygiene.

On the issue of vaccination, Olowoleni urged those who were yet to take the jab to visit the University Health Centre for more information and take advantage of the opportunity and get vaccinated. (NAN)

