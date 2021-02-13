The Management of the University of Ilorin on Saturday postponed reopening of hostels earlier schedule for Feb. 15 due to ongoing strike action by the non-academic unions in the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that UNILORIN’s Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Feb. 8, joined the nationwide strike called by their national bodies.

A statement issued by Mr Kunle Akogun, Director of Corporate Affairs of the University said the on-going strike had affected the sources of electricity and water supplies to the hostels.

“This is to inform 100 level students of the university that the reopening of school hostels, earlier scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15 has been postponed.

“A new date for the reopening of the hostels will be announced in due course.

“We appeal to our students, on whose welfare we place a very high premium, to bear with management and await further announcements.

“Please note, however, that virtual lectures will continue as scheduled for all categories of students,” he said. (NAN)