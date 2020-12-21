Unilorin pledges to share security information with DSS

Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, has pledged to constantly share lawful security information with the Kwara command of the Department of State Services (DSS). Abdulkareem made the pledge on Monday, while receiving the new State Commandant of the DSS, Mr. Patrick Ikenweiwe, who visited him in his office. He stated that he understood the importance of intelligence gathering to national security.

“This will go a long way in securing the lives and properties of all inhabitants of Kwara State and, most especially members of the University community,” he said. The Vice-Chancellor said that his relationship with the security outfit dated back to 1999 when he was the Director of the Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES). He said he worked with the University management and the Student Affairs Unit to reform the institution, which was then witnessing juvenile and other anti-social disorders. Abdulkareem said that he was endeared to the organisation because of its sincerity of purpose and enormous cooperation that he received from the Kwara State Command.

“I assure you that, on the side of the law, the University will also do whatever that will make your job easy by providing information on time because I understand the essence of information sharing with your organisation,” he said. Speaking with newsmen, Ikenweiwe, the new DSS Commandant, said that he was at the University because it was an important stakeholder when discussing security matters in Kwara state. He said that his organisation believed so much in building bridges of relationship, as the only way to ensure effective security coverage of the nation.

“When there is security in a community, state, or country, the development of such a region will be thriving, while insecurity leads to underdevelopment,” he said. The DSS boss, who said that Unilorin had made a name for itself as a peaceful campus, stressed that the Command, under his stewardship, would be more committed to sustaining the long cordial relationship between the two organisations. (NAN)