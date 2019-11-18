UnIlorin pledges support for EFCC



The Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Professor Sulyman Aje has pledged to support the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in its fight against corruption.

Aje, who led management team on the institution on a courtesy visit to the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Commission, said “I am delighted that the EFCC is here in Ilorin.

“Before, if we have anything to do, we go to your Ibadan Zonal Office, but now, we dont need to go to Ibadan again since you are here.

“This environment needs your help; the State needs your help; the University needs your help; we will give you maximum support that will assist you to carry out your duties; the University will also abide by rules and regulations, so that EFCC will not get angry with us.”

Responding, the Zonal Head of the EFCC in Ilorin, Isyaku Sharu commended the Vice Chancellor for his candour and show of solidarity. He promised to also support the institution where possible.

“We collaborate with every sector; the most important people to collaborate with is the University sector, we need you more than you need us, we are partners in progress, we will continue to work together”, he declared.