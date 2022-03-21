UNILORIN NASU gives N4.6m to retired, deceased members

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), University of Ilorin Chapter, on Monday paid the sum of N4,600,000 to both its retired and deceased members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 28 beneficiaries, comprising 18 retired and 10 deceased staff members got the monetary compensation for their support and steadfastness while in active service of the University.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Zuberu Ibrahim, the Chairman of UNILORIN NASU, said that the programme is a send forth, organised to enlighten and sensitise members of the union on the state of things between the Federal Government and NASU itself.

Speaking further on the Retirement Savings Scheme, the Chairman averred that the Union would not entertain any form of favouritism in honouring retiring members as many members may think.

Zuberu said that they would be honoured accordingly with the little resources of the Union, adding that the available resources is insufficient to honour all those that have retired since January up till now.

He listed some of the 18 retired staff members who received cash sum of N200,000 each to include Ibrahim Adebayo Salihu, Central Admin; Sidiq Salman, Security Division; Suleiman Atanda, Works; and Amina Suleiman who worked in Biochemistry Department, among others.

Similarly, he explained that some of the 10 deceased members families received N100,000 respectively, including late Sanusi Nasir, Central Admin; Usman Dahima, Research Farm; and Rasaq Memudu, Works, among others. (NAN)

