UNILORIN inducts 33 veterinary doctors

The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), on Wednesday, inducted

33 doctors into veterinary medicine practice.

The President of Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), Aishatu Baju, said during the third induction/oath taking ceremony in

Ilorin that veterinary medicine practice provides immense employment opportunities.

According to her, the opportunities cut across different federal and state government agencies, organisations, as well as private practice.

The VCN president, who said that the council would protect the interest of the young graduates, added that “the association is working on policies and

collaborating with government and non-government agencies toward providing employment and other necessities for young vets either in public or

private sectors of the economy.

“I want to assure you that VCN under my watch will strive to protect your interest as young vets.

“We are working on policies and collaborating with government and non-governmental agencies toward providing employment and other

necessities for young vets either in public or private sectors of the economy.

“The council is also making efforts toward providing adequate and sustainable regulatory framework to enable animal healthcare practitioners to

provide needed services and support to government at all levels in ensuring a healthy nation.”

Baju, also an Assistant Inspector General (AIG), added that the policies, when promulgated, would strengthen animal disease control,

improve food safety and hygiene in abattoirs, and wholesomeness of foods of animal origin.

The Vice Chancellor of UNILORIN, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, urged the new vets to make the university proud by being exemplary in their conduct.

Abdulkareem, who was represented by Prof. Olanrewaju Adedoyin, the Provost, College of Health Sciences, noted that the institution had given the best

training to the students.

He said “we don’t expect you to disappoint us in any way. We urge you to be exemplary in your conduct by upholding the dignity of the veterinary profession.”

In his speech, Prof. Moshood Raji, the Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, UNILORIN, reminded the graduates never to stop learning and never to

forget that veterinary medicine is an art practiced by doctors of veterinary medicine.

The dean expressed the hope that the graduates would live up to expectations, praying that they would be good ambassadors of the university by

adhering to the ethics of the profession.

Gov. Abdukrahaman Abdulrazak of Kwara, represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, said the state government was partnering with French

Government in reviving agriculture sector in the state.

The governor also charged the graduates to be hard-working, exhibit good character and maintain good relationships to attain greatness. (NAN)

