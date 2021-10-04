UNILORIN holds matriculation for 12, 630 new students,V-C charges intakes to be focused

The University of Ilorin admitted a total of 12, 630 new students for the 2020/2021 academic session out of 102,000 that applied to the institution for admission through the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).



Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, disclosed this on Monday in Ilorin during the matriculation ceremony for the newly admitted students.

“About 102,000 candidates picked our university as their first choice during the 2020/2021 admission exercise that is culminating into this ceremony today.

“Out of the 102, 000 candidates that chose our university as their first choice, 72,000 candidates scored 180 above and 46,000 of them wrote our Post UTME examination.

“Only 13,429 candidates, including international candidates, were ultimately successful in gaining admission into our most admired university.



“Today, 12,630 students of those that were given admission are matriculating and are being formally enrolled into our university’s system,” Abdulkareem said in the institution’s bulletin, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He urged the new students to imbibe the spirit of discipline in everything they do in order to achieve their mission at the university.



Abdulkareem advised the new students to be goal oriented and pursue the objective for which they have come to the institution, stressing “your primary responsibility remains your academic pursuit.’’

Abdulkareem, said that for the past eight years, the university has been consistently the most-sought- after university by admission seekers in Nigeria.



“So, over the years, the competition to get admission into this university for almost all courses hass been very stiff.



“As much as we always aspire to give an unlimited number of admission seekers the opportunity to access the quality education we provide, we nevertheless have limited quota that we must comply with,” he said. (NAN)

