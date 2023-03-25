Unilorin gets new Registrar

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The Governing Council of the University of Ilorin ( Unilorin) has approved the appointment of Mr Mansur Adeleke Alfanla as the institution’s Registrar-designate.

In a statement signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs of the university, Mr Kunle Akogun, on Saturday in Ilorin, the appointment was one of the highlights of the 183rd meeting of the Council held on March 23, and presided over by Prof. Saburi Adesanya, its Acting Chairman.

According to him, Alfanla is a Deputy Registrar and current Secretary of the institution’s Postgraduate School.

Alfanla will take over from the current Registrar, Dr Fola Olowoleni, when her tenure ends in April.

Akogun said the development followed the rigorous consideration of the reports of the selection committee earlier constituted by the council, which evaluated the eligibility of the candidates shortlisted for the interview to fill the soon-to-be-vacant position.

“With the appointment, Alfanla is scheduled to become the 7th Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council of Unilorin.

“He is also the third occupant of the office who passed through the ranks in the administrative cadre of the University before attaining the pinnacle of his career at the same institution,” he said.

The director explained that the new Registrar is an indigene of Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara, who was born on Aug. 28, 1970, in the city of Ilorin.

“He attended the famous Ansarul Islam Primary School, Ilorin, where he received his primary education certificate.

“He was also educated at the Omupo Grammar School, Omupo, from where he earned his West African School Certificate in 1988.

“The Registrar-designate proceeded to the Bayero University, Kano, for his Bachelor of Arts (Combined Honours) Degree in English/Mass Communication, which he earned in 1995,” said Akogun.

The university spokesperson added that Alfanla also attended Unilorin between 2006 and 2010 for his Bachelor’s degree in Common Law. (NAN