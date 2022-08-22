UNILORIN gets new Librarian, Works Director

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The Governing Council of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has approved the appointment of Dr Kamaldeen Omo-Pupa as the new University Librarian and Mr Ramoni Amaoo, as Director of Works.

The Director, Corporate Affairs Department of UNILORIN, Mr Kunle Akogun, announced this in a statement on Monday in Ilorin.

He said that the development was one of the highlights of the meeting of the Governing Council of the university presided by its Chairman, Mallam Abidu Yazid.

He said that Omo-Pupa would be taking over as the University Librarian from Prof. Abdulwahab Issa, whose five-year tenure ends in October.

“Dr Omo-Pupa, an Associate Professor and former Ag. Head of the Department of Library and Information Science, University of Ilorin, joined the services of the university as an Assistant Lecturer in 2008.

“He was born 52 years ago in Ilorin and attended the famous Government High School, Ilorin, from where he received his West African School Certificate (WASC) in 1987,” he said.

Akogun added that Omo-Pupa was a product of the Bayero University, Kano, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Library and Information Science in 1994.

“He got his Master’s Degree in the same discipline from the University of Ibadan in 2005.

“He had earlier obtained his Master’s degree in Labour and Industrial Relations from the University of Ilorin in 2000.

“The new librarian of the university also capped his academic credentials with a Doctorate degree in Library and Information Science from the University of KwaZulu, Natal, South Africa, in 2016,” he said.

Akogun, similarly, described the incoming Director of Works, Mr Amaoo, as a renowned Mechanical Engineer with about four decades experience in various sectors.

“An indigene of Ede, Osun State, Amaoo joined the services of UNILORIN as a Principal Mechanical Engineer in 2011.

“Born about 60 years ago, the new director attended the famous Muslim Grammar School, Ede, from where he earned his WASC in 1981.

“He proceeded to the Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, for his Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Mechanical Engineering, which he obtained in 1984.

“Amaoo also received a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in 1988, and later Master’s Degree at the University of Lagos in the same discipline in 2008,” he said. (NAN)

