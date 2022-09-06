Unilorin flyover ready in December, says Kwara Govt

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The Kwara Government has assured the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) community that the construction of the flyover bridge along the university road would be completed before the end of the year.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaiye, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, gave the assurance on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen at the institution.

Ajakaiye, who explained that the bridge would ensure free flow of traffic and stimulate economic activities, also assured residents of surrounding communities that the government had their best interest at heart.

He described the bridge as the gateway to the university, adding that the bridge is already at 55 per cent completion stage.

“All things being equal, it would be completed and put to use by or before December 2022,” he said.

The spokesman explained that the construction of the flyover bridge was embarked upon as a way of restoring the hitherto neglected Ilorin Master Plan and opening up that axis of the state capital for more orderly development.

According to him, the Ilorin metropolis and particularly Tanke suburb, would continue to attract more population as time goes on.

He added that the completion of the flyover bridge would also ensure that transportation to and from the university main campus and the surrounding communities would be free.

He noted that this too would be of benefit to the residents of adjourning communities.

Ajakaiye described Unilorin as a pace setter and an important partner in progress with the Kwara Government since its establishment about five decades ago.

While acknowledging the contributions of the institution to the development of the state, he noted that the university was a heritage that was well cherished by the government and people of Kwara.

He recalled that the state government had patronised products and services emanating from the university in so many instances in the past and would continue to do so for mutual benefits.

He assured the university management that the government was prepared to support the institution in every way possible with a view to assisting it in achieving its corporate objectives.

Ajakaiye explained that the state government was also doing everything possible to ensure that the state’s school system was technology-compliant to generate competent products that would be able to raise their heads anywhere in the world.

He disclosed that all the schools in four of the 16 local government areas of the state are now inter-connected via technology introduced through the KwaraLEARN programme to ensure accountability in service delivery, which would enhance teaching and learning. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

