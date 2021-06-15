UNILORIN engages landlords association on student safety

The Management of the University of Ilorin says the institution is interacting with the Association of Landlords within its communities to ensure the protection of students.

Prof. Lanre Ajibade, Dean, Student Affairs, Unilorin, at a news conference in Ilorin on Tuesday assured that no stone would be left unturned toward ensuring safety of students.

According to Ajibade, the University has been engaging in consistent interactions with the landlord association of the communities to ensure students who live in the area enjoy the best treatment possible.



He said that although no fresh and returning student of the University was set to resume the 2021/2022 academic session, many live off campus, particularly within Tanke and the neighbouring communities,

He recalled the recent murder of a female student of the University and said management had been working vigorously with security agencies to ensure perpetrators of the heinous act were prosecuted.

The dean noted that the University was working assiduously with all the security agencies and other stakeholders within and outside the institution to ensure the safety of the community.



Mr Abdulwasiu Oyewo, the University’s Chief Security Officer also said that his personnel were working day and night to provide maximum security in the area.

Oyewo said that the security officers were in constant patrol of the environment, adding that vehicles with tinted glasses and without registration number would not be allowed on campus.

Also, Mr Ali Na’Allah, Officer-in-Charge of the Intelligence Unit in the University’s Security Division, said that the unit would continue to engage in discreet information gathering on campus.



Na’Allah encouraged the staff, students and members of the public in possession of vital and relevant information to pass such to the unit for effective security.

He assured that all the identity of such sources would always be adequately protected and would not be divulged to anyone.



On his part, the Sub-Dean, Student Affairs, Dr Alex Akanmu, said that arrangements were being put in place to admit new intakes into the University orientation.

Akanmu said that necessary information would be given to the new students to make their stay in the institution fruitful.

He added that efforts would also be made to enlighten students on the dangers of Coronavirus pandemic and the negative impact of indecent dressing. (NAN)