Unilorin DVC commends FG on measures against COVID-19

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Technology and Innovation), University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Prof. Mikhail Buhari, on Wednesday commended the Federal Government on measures taken in controlling Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin on the total lockdown put in place, he urged people to adhere to the measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 virus in the country.

Buhari advised Nigerians to adhere to the dos and donts as recommended by health experts and government, and avoid close contact with people infected with the virus.

He added that the Nigerian health system is weak and won’t be able to handle a wider spread of the pandemic but prayed it doesn’t get to that stage.

He explained that current efforts by the government will minimise the spread.

The don however advised government to increase the capacity of our healthcare sector such as intensive care, isolation wards, bed space, facilities and keep on with the health education.

Buhari also called for the provision of necessary equipment for health workers in the country to be able to effectively fight the virus.

He advised Nigerians to use the opportunity of the stay-at-home order to improve themselves through reading and other lucrative ventures and personal hygiene.

He added that the period of this stay indoor is not meant for frivolous socialisation. (NAN)