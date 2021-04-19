Unilorin dons win multimillion naira grant

April 19, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Two University of Ilorin dons, Prof. Joshua Olaoye and Dr Musliu Sunmonu, won a research grant of £233,780 from the Innovate UK African Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP).

According to the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) Bulletin issued on Monday, the duo are of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the institution.

The bulletin added that the grant sequel to the success the application for the Year and 2021 Round four edition of the KTP.

The publication stated that the research would be conducted in partnership with the De Montfort University, United Kingdom, and the Abuja-Nigeria-based Microscale Embedded Limited.

It stated that the research is targeted enhancing agricultural value chain in Nigeria using data analysis and Geographic Information System.

The Bulletin noted that the award comes as a of the visibility of the nation’s sought-after university, the Unilorin, as a respected Centre of Excellence. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,