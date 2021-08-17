UNILORIN don wins global award in eye care — Novartis Pharma AG

August 17, 2021



Prof. Feyi Adepoju, an Ophthalmologist at the College of Health Sciences, University of Ilorin, has emerged one of 10 winners of the 2021 Excellence in Ophthalmology Award (XOVA).

This development conveyed in a letter made available newsmen by Dr Elizabeth Barner, the Global Head, Refractive and Development Disorder, Novartis Pharma AG.

Barner explained that Adepoju’s initiative entitled: “Scaling up cataract services in Kwara State, Nigeria, through outreaches and integration of primary eye care into Primary Health Care” had been selected for the award, out of a total of 171 applications.

Adepoju’s community Ophthalmology work involved community outreaches, advocacy, lectures and teaching villagers, religious organisations and institutions.

Barner added that a formal announcement on the award would be made at EURETINA’s Virtual Congress holding between Sept. 9th and 12th, 2021, and the projects will also be highlighted on World Sight Day, on Oct. 14, 2021.

Adepoju, a serial award winner since her secondary school, is said take ”delight in activities supporting the promotion of eye health, through the production of information leaflets, films and documentaries, as well as television and radio programs on eye health.

”Her film on prevention of cataract blindness entitled: YOU ARE MY EYE (2011) aired in over 27 Television stations , West and East Africa.

“Adepoju is also a recipient of the Award of Innovative to prevention of Blindness and the Progress of the Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria in 2011 by the Africa Ophthalmology Forum, a body comprising all National Ophthalmological Societies in the Middle East, Central, East and ”, according to a citation on the faculty of clinical sciences website. (NAN)

