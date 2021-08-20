Unilorin don uses mathematical models to predict number of yarns for cloth-weaving

Prof. Kamilu Rauf of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has generated mathematical models to predict the number of yarn (thread) needed to produce any fabric material during weaving process.

He said the mathematical models would also predict the yarn’s maximum strength sustainable to produce such fabrics during the same process.

Rauf, of the Department of Mathematics of Unilorin, disclosed this in his paper presentation at the 202nd Inaugural Lecture of the institution on Friday in Ilorin.

The paper is entitled: “A Brief Tour into the World of Inequations that Rule Our Everyday Lives”.

He stated that with this development in the country, prices of the material produced could be determined.

“We used a computer programme written in Fortran language to evaluate the mathematical model, used in achieving the calculations.

“Result showed that the linear density increased with the increase in the number of yarn to be used. Also, yarn maximum strength increased with the number of twist,” he said.

Rauf noted that this was a mathematical physics for enhancing the productivity of the cotton weaving industry.

He explained that applying mathematics to real life situations like weaving would eradicate the erroneous idea of abstractness of mathematics.

The don, who lectures in the Faculty of Physical Sciences of the institution, said he also generated a simple theory of calculating the weight of any fabric (cloth) material in advance and its application to local weaving.

According to him, an experimental machine whose design is based on the above concept is employed to assess the validity of the theory.

“In local weaving, the machine was constructed such that the gap between the weaver beams, backrwstand, the reed could be adjusted so that similar investigation, as in the theoretical analysis, could be made.

“Result obtained from both investigations were in reasonable agreement,” he said.

The don observed that the more mathematical the people are in their approach, the more successful and promising they will be, as the subject offers rationality to their thoughts.

He advised that government at all levels should endeavour to augment its education budget annually to fund meaningful education programmes that stimulates and guarantee quality result. (NAN)

