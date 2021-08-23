Unilorin Dean pledges to promote back-to-farm policy of FG

August 23, 2021 Favour Lashem



Prof. Olayinka Kareem, the new Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has pledged to promote the Federal Government’s “Back-to-farm” policy, by transforming the faculty to an commercial hub.

Kareem, who stated this while speaking with newsmen on Monday, explained that this was a way of moving the country forward also putting a stop to food insecurity, availability and food production.

According to her, she will ensure that resources and enabling are put place to re-brand the faculty for better results.

The dean disclosed that order to achieve positive results, she would adopt an administrative style that would encompass transparency, accountability and team-work the bid to lift the faculty to an enviable standard.

Kareem pledged to a congenial where members of staff and students of the faculty would study peace and harmony.

She pledged support and commitment to work with the Unilorin management to achieve a common goal, which was to create a class institution with a standard teaching and research.

Kareem unveiled a five-point agenda to include developing excellent graduates the faculty, having a faculty with staff development growth, having leadership engagement and administrative staff, admirable fund generation and management, and a vibrant community service.

The dean said that desire was to create a vibrant where Agriculture would be attractive to intending students.

Besides, Kareem pledged to operate an open door policy so as to reach out to a wider coverage and also harmonise team work for positive results. (NAN)

