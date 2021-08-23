Unilorin Dean pledges to promote back-to-farm policy of FG

Prof. Olayinka Kareem, the new Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has pledged to promote the Federal Government’s “Back-to-farm” policy, by transforming the faculty to an agricultural commercial hub.

Kareem, who stated this while speaking with newsmen on Monday, explained that this was a way of moving the country forward also putting a stop to food insecurity, availability and food production.

According to her, she will ensure that resources and enabling environment are put in place to re-brand the faculty for better results.

The dean disclosed that in order to achieve positive results, she would adopt an administrative style that would encompass transparency, accountability and team-work in the bid to lift the faculty to an enviable standard.

Kareem pledged to lead in a congenial environment where members of staff and students of the faculty would study in peace and harmony.

She pledged her support and commitment to work with the Unilorin management to achieve a common goal, which was to create a high class institution with a standard in teaching and research.

Kareem unveiled a five-point agenda to include developing excellent graduates in the faculty, having a faculty with staff development growth, having leadership engagement and administrative staff, admirable fund generation and management, and a vibrant community service.

The dean said that her desire was to create a vibrant environment where Agriculture would be attractive to intending students.

Besides, Kareem pledged to operate an open door policy so as to reach out to a wider coverage and also harmonise team work for positive results. (NAN)

