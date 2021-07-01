UNILORIN chaplain harps on national unity

Prof. Olugbenga Mokuolu, the Chaplain of Christ The Healer Chapel, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) has called on those championing disintegration of Nigeria to desist from such agitations.

Mokuolu made the call on Thursday in Ilorin, ahead of the Annual Thanksgiving for Christian Administrators of the UITH, at the Chapel.

In his sermon entitled: “Rebuilding the ancient ruins“, the don said the unity of Nigeria must never be tampered with, adding that Nigerians must return to the path of righteousness.

He urged Nigerians across denominational boundaries to use the inherent powers of prayers to flush out spates of insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

According to him, since the military weapons seem to have failed to curb the nation’s insecurity problems, Nigerians should jointly return to God for the much-needed solutions.

He urged Nigerians, irrespective of tribal and religious affiliations, to live in harmony and peace for a more egalitarian nation.

Mokuolu also advised Nigerians to pray for the leaders to succeed in steering the affairs of the nation in the right direction and which would be beneficial for all. (NAN)

