The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) says the 2019/2020 Rain Semester Examinations will begin Tuesday and end on May 28.

Mr Kassim Babamale, the institution’s Deputy Registrar, in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin, advised students to adhere to rules and regulations guiding the conduct of examinations to ensure its success.

“Further to the above, the cooperation of all those involved in the conduct of the examinations is hereby solicited and all necessary machinery needed for hitch-free examinations should be put in place.

“Students are strongly advised not to be involved in any form of examination malpractice, as anyone caught will face appropriate disciplinary action.

“Also, note that digital wrist watches, mobile sets, i-pods, etc, are prohibited and any electronic device discovered in the examination halls will be impounded,” Babamale said.

He said that students are also required to present to invigilators as duly signed, original coloured registration forms (not copies) and no registration form with any alteration without proper endorsement by the Level Adviser and Faculty Officer would be accepted.

He further said that the university identification cards and evidence of payment of school charges would also be required for the examination.

The deputy registrar advised students who have misplaced their Identity cards to make request for a replacement urgently, while urging them to get acquainted with the rules and regulations guiding the examinations conduct.

He added that all students and invigilators would be required to adhere strictly to the protocols and guidelines on COVID-19. (NAN)

