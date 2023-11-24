Friday, November 24, 2023
UNILORIN announces dates for its 2023/24 Post-UTME

By Favour Lashem
The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), says its registration for the 2023/24 Post-UTME Screening exercise which started on Nov. 23 will end on Dec. 3.

Mr Mansur Alfanla, Registrar of the University, said in a press statement on Friday that the institution had invited all candidates, who had applied for admission into the University to the Post-UTME screening.

He noted that applicants for the screening must have chosen the university as first choice, either at UTME or Direct Entry level.

The Registrar called on prospective candidates to visit the university website at: www.unilorin.edu.ng for details of the procedure for the Post-UTME screening exercise.

He said, to be eligible, UTME candidates must have scored at least 180 in the UTME examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Alfanla advised candidates to log on to the University web site, www.unilorin.edu.ng; using https://portal.unilorin.edu.ng/ug/candidate/login or visit https://portal.unilorin.edu.ng and click on Post-UTME Registration.

He warned candidates against using any other link, adding that enquires should be directed to  pre-admission@unilorin.edu.ng.By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal (NAN) 

