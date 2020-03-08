UNILORIN Alumni association elects new national officers

The University of Ilorin Alumni Association at its 13th National Congress held in Ilorin Kwara State on March 6, 2020 elected new national officers to steer the affairs of the association for the next four years.

The eleven distinguished alumni elected were;Dr. Stephen Olawale Fashakin – National President; Alhaji Mohammed Abbas – National Vice President I; Mr. Abayomi Olumuyide – National Vice President II’ Yeye Bolanle Olatunde – National Publicity Secretary

5. Dr. Faoziyat Sulaimon – Secretary General and Dr. Lai Oparinde – Assistant Secretary General.

According to a press release signed by Yeye Bolanle Olatunde, the National Publicity Secretary, other elected officials include Comrade Nester Taiwo Oluwatoba – National Social Secretary; Dr. Musa Abdullahi – National Financial Secretary; Prince Aderopo Ogunsade – National Treasurer; Mr. Benjamin Ampitan – National Auditor I and Ms. Fasilat Olajumoke Rafiu – National Auditor II

In his acceptance speech, the new National President commended the immediate past administration led by Dr. Mrs Rhoda Oduwaiye for its laudable achievements promising that his team would build and improve on these to further reposition the Alumni Association to world standards.

In his goodwill message at the event held in the University Auditorium; the Vice-Chancellor; Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem also commended the unflinching support of the Alumni Association towards the University Community and encouraged it not to relent.