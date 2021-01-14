UNILAG to resume lectures on Jan. 25

The Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Wednesday approved Jan. 25, for the resumption of lectures for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Senate of the university, at its meeting in Lagos, approved a revised academic calendar for the institution.

The resumption notice which is contained in a statement by the institution’s Principal Assistant Registrar, Communications Unit, Mrs Olufadeke Akinleye, said all lectures would be carried out online.