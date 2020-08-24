UNILAG: Ogunsola emerges new Acting Vice Chancellor

Professor Folasade Ogunsola of the College of Medicine has been elected by the Senate of the University of Lagos as the Institution’s Acting Vice Chancellor.



Ogunsola who until the Election was Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services) garnered 135 votes to edge out Prof. Ben Oghojafor , Deputy Vice Chancellor, Management Services who score 31 votes.

Ogunsola replaces Professor Theophilus Soyombo who was appointed as the Acting Vice Chancellor by the Babalakin led University Council following the removal of the substantive VC Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.



After the outcry that greeted the crisis between Babalakin and Ogundipe , the Visitor to the University suspended both men and set up a visitation panel .

He also authorised the Senate of the University to meet and elect an Acting Vice Chancellor.(Story by Sticalbaba news and More)