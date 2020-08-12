UNILAG: New VC looms as Council sacks Prof Ogundipe

Reports reaching Newsdiaryonline indicate that a new Vice Chancellor (VC) may soon be named for the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

This development came on the heels of the sacking of Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe as the VC of UNILAG.

A statement Wednesday signed by Oladejo Azeez, Registrar and secretary to the Council said the VC’s removal followed “investigation of serious acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness and abuse of office against Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe”.

The notice of the VC’s removal said, “The General public is hereby notified that at an Emergency Meeting held on Wednesday 12th August 2020 and in accordance with the Statutory powers vested in it by law, the Governing Council of the University of Lagos removed Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS from office as the Vice Chancellor of the University with immediate Effect.

“This decision was based on Council’s investigation of serious acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness and abuse of office against Professor OluwatoyinT. Ogundipe, FAS.”

Newsdiaryonline learnt that efforts are indeed ongoing to appoint a new VC for the university.