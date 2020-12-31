UNILAG Geo-Farm ‘ll improve quality of life, impact community- Coordinator

Dr Vide Adedayo, Coordinator of UNILAG Geo-Farm in the Department of Geography, made this known on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

will improve quality of life, minimise the impact of climate change and harmonious ecosystem.

The newly opened Geo-Farm Centre in the University of Lagos (UNILAG),

Adedayo said it would guarantee food security by ensuring that members of the university community and its environs have easy access to freshly healthy foods, and non synthetic garden inputs.

She said that the farm would also provide places for mini composting activities and farm tours to students.

According to her, this is a non-chemical, non-synthetic and non-Genetically Modified (GMO) farm established in September last year by the Department of Geography, University of Lagos.