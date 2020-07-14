UNILAG: Former ASUU Chairman , other professors part ways with union over Babalakin

Share the news













Some lecturers at the University of Lagos, including a former Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities,( ASUU), Professor Ayo Olowe have taken a divergent position with their union over matters relating to the Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin.

Olowe, Professor of Finance at the university was the Former Chairman Unilag ASUU (2005-2010).

In a press statement, dated 13th of July, 2020, the former ASUU Chairman, alongside Prof. Lai Olurode, Prof. Nwabueze and some other senior Academics of the University of Lagos titled RE: THREATS BY ASUU ON FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT OF COUNCIL CHAIRMAN, DR. WALE BABALAKIN said

“Our attention has been drawn to various publications in several newspapers by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Unilag Branch) restricting the movement on campus of Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Bolanle Olawale Babalakin OFR, SAN,.

“We want to state unequivocally that this provocative, disrespectful and illogical threat does not represent the collective will of the majority of academic staff and other stakeholders of the University of Lagos. ASUU, as a union, respects the rule of law especially the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which guaranteed the free movement of all Nigerians within Nigeria.

“Thus, the purported threat on the movement of the Pro Chancelllor, Dr.Wale Babalakin is not in line with the tradition and constitution of ASUU. ASUU, as a union has formal procedural way of presenting its grievances, always dialogues and follows due process.

“Dr. Babalakin, an illustrious alumnus of the University of Lagos, has since his assumption of office as the Pro Chancellor, been playing an outstanding role in its oversight functions in the conduct of the affairs of the University of Lagos.

“ We along with the majority of the stakeholders of the University have full confidence in the leadership of Dr. Wale Babalakin’s led Council. We also dissociate ourselves from any act or action capable of obstructing the oversight function of the Dr. Wale Babalakin’s led Council.

“We therefore want to assure Dr. Babalakin and any other Nigerian citizen of their free movement within the University of Lagos and any other part of Nigeria. It is possible that there could be conflict between ASUU and the University, we will talk to our members to follow the tradition and Constitution of ASUU in pursuing grievances with the University. “

Related