UNILAG: Education Ministry not aware of VC’s removal

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Education said Wednesday that that it was yet to be notified of the removal of the Lagos State University Vice Chancellor.

This was disclosed through a statement issued by the Director Press, Education Ministry, Ben Goong and made available to the press on Wednesday.

Goong who affirmed that the council is empowered to hire and fire, stressed that due process should be followed.

“The Federal Ministry of Education wishes to state that it is yet to be briefed on the developments at the University of Lagos regarding the purported removal of the VC.

“While the Ministry awaits for the proper briefing from the University authorities, it is important to reafirm that Council has the power to hire and fire,but that due process must be followed in doing so,” he stressed.

The sacked Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has issued a statement advising stakeholders of the institution and the general public to disregard the notice about his purported removal from office.

“The attention of the University of Lagos (Unilag) management has been drawn to the ‘Notice to the General Public on the Removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos’; dated August 12, 2020 and signed by Oladejo Azeez, Esq, Registrar and Secretary to Council, stating that the current Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS has been removed from office with immediate effect.

“This is untrue and a figment of his imagination. Therefore, stakeholders of Unilag and the general public are advised to disregard this mischievous disinformation about the sitting Vice Chancellor, Prof, Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe,” the statement read.

