UNILAG crisis: Stakeholders task IGP on security

A group,The Concerned Stakeholders, have called on the Inspector General of Police,MA Adamu, mni, to caution the Chairman ASUU,UNILAG, Dr Dele Ashiru, against any act that may breach the peace.

The group in a statement signed by Ayowole Akintayo, urged the police boss to ensure adequate security for the UNILAG Council meeting.

“We hereby reiterate our call, for the umpteenth time, to the IG to direct the Assistant Inspector General (AIG), South-West Zone or the State Commissioner of Police to invite, caution and stop Dr. Dele Ashiru and his cohorts on their determined .. tracks,” the group said.

According to the Stakeholders, “A detachment of Police Crack Team must also be stationed within the university premises to ensure the safety of lives and properties with specific reference to the Pro-Chancelor and other Council Officials expected at the meeting”.

The statement accused the ASUU chairman of threatening the life of the Pro-Chancellor of the University, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN)

In a release on March 19, 2020, we, the peace-loving Concerned Stakeholders of the great University of Lagos had alerted the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on the need to pre-empt the UNILAG ASUU Chairman, Dr. Dele Ashiru on his strong inclination to take the laws into his own hands by threatening the life of the Pro-Chancellor of the University, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN) through his mobilization of a motley crowd ..to declare the Pro-Chancelor a ‘persona non grata’

“Dr. Ashiru who is by now emboldened by the non-action of the Police Chief on our call to intensify his resolve” to go ahead with his plan.

“In a “Notice of Special Emergency Congress” slated for Wednesday, 15th July, 2020 at 9am to hold at the “Foyer of Council Chamber” with the sole Agendum of “Congress Resolution of 11th March 2020” and personally signed by Dr. ‘Dele Ashiru, where he is inviting willing “ASUU MEMBERS” to join him to perpetrate an act..”

“It should be noted by the general public and law enforcement agents that the above proposed “Congress” is slated to coincide with and to forestall the proposed University Council Meeting scheduled to hold about the same time and to be presided over by the Pro Chancellor, God Willing.

The stakeholders claimed that,” it is quite obvious that Dr. Ashiru and his co-travelers are being apprehensive that the issue of the alleged in discrepancies committed by some management staff may be tabled for discussion at the next Council meeting hence the desperate and surreptitious attempt to pre-empt and stop the meeting from holding.

“The amazing thing in all of this is the undignifying silence of the Vice Chancellor who is the Chief Security Officer/Chief Executive Officer in charge of the day to day running of the University.

“Naturally, one would have expected him to speak up on the raging allegations.. against his office” and the ASUU Chairman’s worrisome moves

“We are still waiting for him to do the needful and urgently too!”the stakeholders said.

Thank you

Signed

Ayowole Akintayo,

(+234 808 218 7145)

On behalf of The Concerned Stakeholders.

