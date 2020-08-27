Unilag Crisis: Education Minister inaugurates 7 member investigation panel

By Chimezie Godfrey



The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has inaugurated a seven-member presidential panel to look into the crisis in the school and submit recommendations that would put the school back on course.

Adamu, at the inauguration in Abuja on Wednesday, charged members of the panel to conclude its assignment and submit its report within two weeks from the time of the inauguration.

According to him, members by the terms of reference of this panel are expected to view the report of the council sub-committee on review of the university of Lagos since May 2017 and make appropriate recommendations, after affording all those indicted an opportunity to defend themselves.

Adamu, however, urged stakeholders in the University of Lagos to fully cooperate with the panel and to allow it to work unhindered.

In his remark, the Chairman of the panel, Prof.Tukur Sahad, thanked the minister for finding the members of the committee worthy of carrying out the national assignment.

He promised that they will put in their best to ensure the resolution of the crisis rocking the university.

Prof. Sahad called on the university’s governing council as well as the university senate to give them full cooperation in the course of discharging their duty .