UNILAG: Council appoints Soyombo, Acting Vice Chancellor as Ogundipe kicks

By Danlami Nmodu

The Governor Council of University of Lagos has appointed Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo as the Vice Chancellor in an Acting Capacity.

This was disclosed in a statement Wednesday signed by Oladejo Azeez, Registrar and Secretary to Council. He said Council “duly appointed Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences ,University of Lagos as the Vice Chancellor of the University in an Acting Capacity.”

He made the announcement while asking members of the public to disregard a claim by the former Vice Chancellor Professor Oluwatoyin T.Ogundipe, FAS that he remains the VC despite an earlier announcement of his removal on the orders of the University’s Council.

The Registrar said: “My attention has been drawn to a document circulating under the hand and signature of the former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS. The letter purports to deny his removal by the Governing Council of University at its Emergency Meeting of Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am in my capacity as Registrar and Secretary to Council the only Custodian of the minutes of Council and the authorizing officer on behalf of Council to issue official statements pertaining to all Council Affairs.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to totally disregard the statement attributed to the said former Vice Chancellor. The position remains that he was lawfully removed by the Governing Council at a meeting fully attended by all Council members.

“I also wish to use the opportunity to inform members of the public that Council at the said meeting duly appointed Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences , University of Lagos as the Vice Chancellor of the University in an Acting Capacity.

Ogundipe’s Removal

Earlier on Wednesday, the Registrar issued a statement announcing council’s removal of Professor Ogundipe as Vice Chancellor

He said: “The General public is hereby notified that at an Emergency Meeting held on Wednesday 12th August 2020 and in accordance with the Statutory powers vested in it by law, the Governing Council of the University of Lagos removed Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS from office as the Vice Chancellor of the University with immediate Effect.

“This decision was based on Council’s investigation of serious acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness and abuse of office against Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS.”

Disregard news of my removal – Prof Ogundipe

Prior to the announcement of an acting Vice Chancellor, the News Agncy of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the sacked Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, had described his purported removal from office as untrue and illegal.

Ogundipe disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ogundipe’s statement reads: ”The attention of the University of Lagos (Unilag) Management has been drawn to a notice to the general public on the removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, dated Aug. 12 and signed by Oladejo Azeez, Esq, Registrar and Secretary to council.

”It states that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has been removed from office with immediate effect.

”The purported removal is an illegality and cannot stand as it is in clear violation of the University of Lagos Act as amended by the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act, 2003.

”Therefore, members of the University of Lagos community and the general public are advised to disregard the information as contained in the notice.

”Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe remains the Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigera (NAN) reports that Ogundipe’s purported

removal was contained in a statement by the Registrar of the institution, Oladejo Azeez.

The lingering faceoff between Ogundipe and the Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Dr Wale Babalakin, worsened on Wednesday as the council announced the removal of Ogundipe from office .

NAN reported that the announcement came after a meeting it held in Abuja.

NAN further reported that 12 members of the council were present at the meeting and seven voted for Ogundipe’s removal, four voted against it and one voted that he be placed on suspension. (NAN)