UNILAG College of Medicine inducts 38 radiographers

The College of Medicine (CMUL), University of Lagos (UNILAG), on Tuesday inducted 38 radiographers.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the induction was the 9th ceremony of the Radiography Department with 36 inductees from CMUL and two from Lead City University, Ibadan.

NAN reports that best- graduating students at the various units of the department were recognised and presented with awards at the induction ceremony.

The Provost of the College, Prof. David Oke, in his welcome address, said radiography was a dynamic and vital medical specialty that plays a crucial rile in diagnosing and treating a wide range of diseases and conditions.

While congratulating the inductees,he urged them to open their minds to learning and strive towards excellence, entering into practice.

Oke said, “As radiographers you will be at the forefront of medical imaging technology, using a variety of imaging techniques such as X-rays, CT scans, MRIs and ultrasound to help diagnose and monitor patients health.

“Your training at CMUL has equipped you with the knowledge, skills and expertise needed to excel in the field of radiography.

“However, entering into practice as a radiographer requires ongoing learning, professional development and commitment to excellence” he said

The provost said that it was essential that they stayed abreast of the latest advancements in medical imaging technology and continue to refine their diagnostic skills throughout their career.

Speaking, the guest lecturer, Dr Olabode Adewunmi, Medical Director, Funbod Medical Diagnosis, said that radiographers were world changers and important.

According to him, radiographers need to understand who they are and know what to do because they could change the world.

He said that ultrasound had resonated everywhere and had been voted as the next stethoscope.

“Who is that gynaecologist, surgeon that will not deal with ultrasound ,that is now a world changer?

“CT scans has made the world of the neurosurgeon easy, a world changer that doctors depends on.

“Radiography is all about saving lives and people will be depending on you” he said.

He said that capacity, character and spirituality were the three important things that would make young radiographers to climb to the peak of their chosen career.(NAN)