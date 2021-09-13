UNILAG appoints Olorunimbe to publicise upcoming NUGA

September 13, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has announced the of Idris Olorunimbe as the Project Lead Coordinator,  tasked with publicising  the upcoming Nigeria University Games (NUGA).


NPower

UNILAG is the host institution.

“Olorunimbe’ track record of leading herculian projects positioned the country positively, his passion for and being a proud alumnus of the university made him the preferred choice.

“The University of Lagos also made this decision because of the desire to make the games a success and the best in the history of NUGA,” the institution said in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

According to the release, in the letter by Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice Chancellor,  Olorunimbe described as someone with enviable track record, integrity and a alumnus.

In his reaction, Olorunimbe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) he appreciative of given to him to contribute to development in the university.

“Working from the frontline in the creative industry for many years has brought me a huge potential can be harnessed for the Nigerian Youth.

“The task presented to me by the university is a wider platform for me to contribute more to advancing the Nigerian Youth through this time around,” Olorunimbe said. (NAN)  

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,